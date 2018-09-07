Ratsasan Teaser: Vishnu Vishal dons the khaki in this intriguing crime thriller!

The teaser of Vishnu Vishal’s much-awaited crime thriller Ratsasan finally made it to YouTube this evening. Actor Dhanush released the 2-minute-long teaser which features Vishnu Vishal as a cop tracking down a serial killer alongside .

The entire trailer is built on a slow-paced voiceover by Vishnu himself, with some action sequences, thrill moments and even some scenes where the actor is seen struggling to put the jigsaw puzzle together. Ghibran’s music comes off as a huge positive, with its layered structure that has slings, bells, chimes and gunshot sounds.

With Ratsasan, Vishnu teams up with his Mundasupatti director Ram, returning to the space that he is well known for – doing author-backed roles with extreme conviction. In recent times, the actor has been taking strides to flashy comedy entertainers but there’s a high chance that this film could bring him the fame that he once held with films such as Neerparavai, Indru Netru Naalai and Jeeva.

Ratsasan is pinned for a worldwide release on the 5th of October. The team will soon be holding a special media meet in Chennai, and will go on a promotional run by the final week of the month. Ramkumar, the director of this film, has reportedly finalis ed his next project with Dhanush, to be produced by Kalaipuli Dhanu of V Creations.

Watch the teaser here: