  3. Regional
Ravi Teja and director Gopichand Malineni collaborating for the third time?

Regional

Ravi Teja and director Gopichand Malineni collaborating for the third time?

Ravi Teja has joined hands with Gopichand Malineni for his upcoming project!

back
Abburi RaviBalupuDon SeenuGopichand MalineniKarthik GhattamaneniNabha NateshPayal RajputRavi TejaTagore MadhuTrending In SouthVennela Kishore
nextQuickies 14th May 2019: Vicky Kaushal's 31st birthday plans, Is Bhool Bhulaiya 2 on the cards?, Gnanavel Raja thanks hero Sivakarthikeyan and more...

within