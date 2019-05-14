Ravi Teja and director Gopichand Malineni collaborating for the third time?

In Com Staff May 14 2019, 7.29 pm May 14 2019, 7.29 pm

Ravi Teja is currently not having a great time in his career. After a series of disastrous films now it seems like the actor has joined hands with Gopichand Malineni for his upcoming project! If these reports are true then the director-actor duo will be coming back for the third time together. Reports also state that the project will be finalized soon and also an official announcement will be made. Reportedly the film will be bankrolled by one of the most famous producers in the Telugu Film industry and several reports suggest it will be none other than Tagore Madhu.

It these reports are indeed true then fans are in for a treat as the last two projects of the director-actor duo titled Don Seenu and Balupu were both great hits. So fans can expect this film to be a visual masterpiece as well! More details on the cast and crew of this film are expected to be made soon. Reports also state that the shoot will commence later this year and the film will be ready for release in the first half of next year!

Meanwhile, Ravi Teja is busy with Vi Anand’s upcoming film Disco Raja. The film will see Payal Rajput, Nabha Natesh and Vennela Kishore as the cast. Music for the film will be composed by SS Thaman, dialogues by Abburi Ravi and cinematography will be by Karthik Ghattamaneni. Currently reports state that the third schedule of the movie will begin from May 27 and it is expected to continue on till June 21 in and around Hyderabad.