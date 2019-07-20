In Com Staff July 20 2019, 4.35 pm July 20 2019, 4.35 pm

Director Ajay Bhupathi made the right kind of noise in his debut film itself. His first film as a director RX 100 was a blockbuster hit and had Karthikeya Gummakonda and Payal Rajput as leads. Rao Ramesh and Ramki had played able supporting roles. RX 100 was known for an interesting narration with a heightened shock factor which was totally unexpected. Now, when everyone was curious as to what the director's next film is going to be, here comes some exciting update. The director has roped in Ravi Teja and Siddharth for his next project. Aditi Rao Hydari also would be brought on board.

Our sources tell us, “The script of Ajay Bhupathi required two heroes and the director felt that Siddharth would be perfectly suitable to hold his fort against the mass Maharaja Ravi Teja. Siddharth who has not been seen in Tollywood for a while, also felt that this would be the perfect re-entry for him. In all probability, Aditi Rao Hydari also would be signing on the dotted line soon to complete this perfect lead cast”. Sources further add that just like RX 100, this new film also will have an element of shock that would totally glue the audience to their screens.

RX 100 had a rural backdrop whereas this current film of Ajay is set in the city and will be more urban. It is set in Vizag. The film is also touted to be layered with a highly emotional and mature love story at the centre. There is a second heroine slot which the makers are yet to fill up. In a few weeks from now, this position also will be filled up and the shoot will commence from October. Aditi Rao Hydari is a well-known name in the Telugu field and was lauded for her performance in the last year release Sammohanam. Right now she is doing V. On the other hand, Ravi Teja was seen in three films last year that include Touch Chesi Choodu, Nela Ticket and Amar Akbar Antony. This year he is committed to Disco Raja.