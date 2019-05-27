Ravi Teja’s next project with director Gopichand Malineni to begin from September!

In Com Staff May 27 2019, 12.18 pm May 27 2019, 12.18 pm

Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja entered movies with the 1990 movie Abhimanyu, which was the Telugu remake of the Kannada movie Ankusam. In a career spanning nearly thirty years, he has acted in over 65 movies. Ravi Teja’s big break came with the 1999 movie Nee Kosam, which was his first movie in a lead role. With his comic timing, unique mannerisms and body language and his choice of movies, Ravi Teja has become the darling of the masses. However, he has not been having a great run at the box office of late and his last few outings have all turned out to be flops. However, we have an exciting update about his next project!

Ravi Teja will next be joining hands with director Gopichand Malineni, for the third time in his career. Talking about this, a source close to the actor says, “Ravi Teja heard a script from director Gopichand and was very impressed with it. He has asked the director to complete the script and if all goes well, they would begin shooting for this project from September!” Gopichand and Ravi Teja have earlier worked together in Balupu and Don Seenu and both these movies turned out to be blockbuster hits. They will be looking to reprise the same success with this upcoming movie as well.

Ravi Teja’s upcoming movie Disco Raja went on floors late last year but was rumoured to have been dropped after issues cropped up between Ravi Teja and the producers. However, all these seem to be sorted out now and the movie resumed shoot, last month. This movie, directed by Vi Anand and produced by Ram Talluri, is said to be a science fiction project. Disco Raja will have three female leads in Nabha Natesh, Payal Rajput and Priyanka Jawalkar. Stay tuned for updates…