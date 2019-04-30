Red Hot: Maharshi makers announce the movie's trailer release time and date

In Com Staff April 30 2019, 10.29 pm April 30 2019, 10.29 pm

Superstar Mahesh Babu's Maharshi is one of the most awaited movies of Tollywood, in recent times. This movie has been having a huge buzz right from the time it was announced. With Maharshi's release date fast approaching, the makers are adding to the excitement with a pre-release event being planned at People's Plaza, on Necklace Road, in Hyderabad. This event, happening on May 1st is reported to have high-profile chief guests and will be a pre-release celebration for Mahesh Babu's 25th movie. This movie is touted to be a family entertainer which would revolve around the life of an NRI businessman Rishi, who returns to India for a cause. Now, the makers of this movie have released an important update...

The teaser and songs of Maharshi which have been released till now, have all been well received and the expectations have only been going higher. Maharshi is being jointly produced by Sri Venkateswara Creations, Vyjayanthi Movies and PVP Cinema. In a tweet posted just a little while ago, Sri Venkateswara Creations have announced that the trailer of Maharshi would be released at 8.10 pm, on May 1st! Though there were expectations that it would be released at the pre-release event happening on May 1st, this is the first official confirmation of this. Earlier today, Maharshi's director Vamsi Paidipally had revealed that this would be a movie that all types of audiences could relate to.

Maharshi, starring Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde in the lead, also has Allari Naresh in an important role and we hear that the friendship track between Mahesh & Naresh will be an important highlight of the movie. Certain sections of the media are also reporting that this pre-release event would have RRR heroes Jr. NTR and Ram Charan as the chief guests. Mahesh Babu had taken a vacation to Europe recently and photos of him with his family went viral on the internet. We just can't wait for Maharshi's trailer to be released and all of Mahesh's fans are also waiting with bated breath!