  3. Regional
Red Hot: Maharshi makers announce movie's trailer to be released at 20:10 on May 1st!

Regional

Red Hot: Maharshi makers announce the movie's trailer release time and date

In a tweet posted on Tuesday evening, Sri Venkateswara Creations have announced when the trailer of Maharshi will be released.

back
Allari Nareshjr ntrMaharshimaheshMahesh BabuNareshPooja HegdePVP CinemaRam CharanRRRVenkateswara CreationVyjayanthi Movies
nextQuickies 30th April 2019: Preity Zinta's former boyfriend Ness Wadia reportedly arrested, Rani Mukerji's Mardaani 2 new still, Vicky Kaushal plays Udham Singh in his next and more...

within