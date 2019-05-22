Regina Cassandra wraps up shoot for her next titled Pareshan

In Com Staff May 22 2019, 7.11 pm May 22 2019, 7.11 pm

Leggy lass Regina Cassandra has won many hearts with her brilliant acting chops. While she has been laying low for a while, it is already known that she will be seen doing another Telugu film after her last outing in Telugu titled Awe. The actress will be seen in Adivi Sesh’s next thriller. Debutante director Ramji will helm the film and the buzz is that this film will be out in another two months. Now, reports are stating that Regina has wrapped up her portions of the film in almost no time! The same report also states that the release date of the film will be announced very soon.

A lot of reports have earlier stated that this film will not see Regina in just an eye-candy role. Instead, it will be a heavily performance based role and that is why Regina was interested in doing it. It is being speculated that the film's story is inspired by Spanish crime thriller - The Invisible Guest (2016), and the filmmakers have not announced it as of yet. Produced by Prasad V Potluri under the PVP Cinemas banner, the film has been given the title of Pareshan.

The film was shot in Kodaikanal and Hyderabad. Regina had said in an interview to a leading media before, that this role will be the ideal one after her makeover in Awe. Although the actress has been mesmerizing the Tamil audiences by going on a signing spree, her Telugu fans were waiting to see her on the big screen. It looks like they won’t have to wait for long!

Regina was heavily appreciated for her acting in her Bollywood debut Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, starring Sonam Kapoor. It looks like Regina has decided to not take up typical actress roles anymore as she is experimenting with new stuff in every new film of hers. We wish her all the very best!