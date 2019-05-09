Release of Atharva’s cop thriller 100 indefinitely postponed due to THESE issues!

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 5.26 pm May 09 2019, 5.26 pm

It is a very unfortunate turn of events for Atharva’s cop action thriller 100, which is finding itself in a tough spot, unable to swim out of the trouble that it had fallen into. The film has now been postponed once again from its release date of May 9, with the makers to announce a new release date only after all the issues are sorted out. This is the second consecutive postponement for the film, which had pushed itself by a week from the initial date of May 3, owing to the lack of screens due to the massive run of films such as Kanchana 3 and Avengers: Endgame.

There seem to be many reasons behind the postponement of the film, the first of which is because of a legal issue that has been prevailing. A source from the trade circle tells us, “Due to the loan repayments of the producer, there is a statement from the court that they should not release the film until June. It is surprising how they proceeded with the release plan. Apart from this, many distributors have complained that they have not received any promotional material such as posters or standees, because of which they have been unable to project the film’s arrival to the audiences.” The film’s director Sam Anton put out a tweet, expressing his situation.

Thanks for all the wonderful reviews for #100 .. me and my team have given our heart and soul for this film .. we r really sorry we cudn release our film in time .. sorry guys 100 won't release tomorrow .. My job is done Moving on to GURKHA :) — sam anton (@samanton21) May 8, 2019

100 received very good reviews from the press screening that took place on Thursday afternoon, which pins good hopes for the team whenever the film hits the screens. For now, fingers crossed as we look forward to the official announcement from the makers.