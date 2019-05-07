Release plans of Regina Cassandra and Nandita Swetha starrer Seven!

In Com Staff May 07 2019, 10.53 am May 07 2019, 10.53 am

Seven is an upcoming Telugu - Tamil bilingual film that is directed by Nizar Shafi, the cinematographer of films like Sutta Kadhai, Naaigal Jaakirathai, Bhale Bhale Magadivoy and Nenu Local. Nizar has turned director with Seven that has a promising set of actors in the star cast including Rahman, Regina Cassandra, Havish, Nandita Swetha, Aditi Arya, Anisha Ambrose, Pujitha Ponnada and Tridha Choudhury. The teaser of the film had hinted that Seven is an investigative crime thriller having a tinge of romance associated with it.

It is said that the film revolves around seven female characters and hence the title, Seven. Bankrolled by Ramesh Varma, the film has music scored by Chaitan Bharadwaj of RX 100 fame. We now get some interesting details about the release plans for this film from our sources. "The team is on the verge of completing the post-production works and will soon start focussing on the promotional activities. The tentative plan is to release the film on June 5 for the festive occasion of Ramzan. Vijay Antony's Kolaigaaran will be releasing on the same day. The team feels that June 5 is a suitable date to release the film. If the post-production work is completed on time, then things will progress as per plan."

Talking about the film in one of his recent interviews, director Nizar was quoted as saying, "A series of complaints are lodged by different women on a character called Parthiban, who they claim to be their husband and who has gone missing. Rahman plays the police officer who investigates this case, and what he finds out in the end about the mystery is what the story is all about."