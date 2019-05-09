Revathy lashes out against veteran actor Sreenivasan, says celebrities should be more responsible when they speak!

In Com Staff May 09 2019, 8.49 pm May 09 2019, 8.49 pm

Just two days back veteran Malayalam actor Sreenivasan had come out in support of Dileep, who has been accused of abduction and sexual assault by a Malayalam actress. For those not in the know, the actress was allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted by a group of men on February 17, 2017, near Angamaly in Ernakulam. Sreenivasan came out in support of Dileep and said that the involvement of Dileep in the actress attack case was fabricated. He further said that groups like Women in Cinema Collective (WCC) do not actually serve many purposes. Responding to this, veteran actress Revathy expressed her disappointment and said that celebrities need to be more responsible when they speak.

The actress took to her Twitter account and posted that it is sad that celebrities who are respected for their work, speak in this way. She also put forward questions where she asked if celebrities shouldn’t be more responsible when they speak? And, whether the celebrities need to think about how their statements reflect on the next generation. This criticism came after Sreenivasan took Dileep’s side and said that the actor would not even give ‘1.5 paise to do such a thing’ that he has been accused of. The veteran actor also spoke up against Women in Cinema Collective (WCC). “In 100 metres men race, the world record is 9 seconds, but in women's race, it is more than 11 seconds. So, there is a difference between men and women. I am not trying to destroy any organization or group. I don't know what is the need for a group like WCC," he told the media, recently.

https://t.co/LxK3sNowhh Sad that celebrities whom we respect for their work speak this way. Don’t Celebrities need to be more responsible when they speak? Don’t they need to think about how such statement reflect on the next generation? — Revathy Asha (@RevathyAsha) May 7, 2019

These comments of Sreenivasan have been heavily criticized on social media but few have even come out in favour of him. Revathy is one among the many who came out and condoned him over the statements he made.