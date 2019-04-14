Revealed: Are Samantha and Naga Chaitanya planning to work together again after Majili?

In Com Staff April 14 2019, 7.25 pm April 14 2019, 7.25 pm

There is absolutely no doubt that Samantha Akkineni and Naga Chaitanya are one of the most adored couples in the Industry. The couple, who got married in a fairytale-like wedding, finally once again came together on-screen for Majili recently. Needless to say, not only is the film doing incredibly well at the box office, but Chay-Sam is also being heavily applauded for their great chemistry on-screen. But as the audience is still getting over this couple’s recent outing, they are also wondering whether this couple will be coming together for another film after this or not. Replying to this, while addressing a press meet, the duo said that they will not be seen in another film for this year.

While addressing the media and thanking them for their support during Majili release Chay and Sam said, “We thank you for the immense support that has been shown to us during Majili’s release and even after that. There have many queries regarding whether we are going to be seen on the big screen together or not. All we would like to say is that we do not want to bank on the success of Majili and come together for another film immediately. So, now we will not be seen together in a film at least for this year.” This sure may upset fans but it looks like the couple is going to take their time choosing scripts that will be great for both of them!

Samantha and Chaitanya were previously seen together in movies like Ye Maaya Chesave, Manam and Autonagar Surya. Directed by Shiva Nirvana, Majili also stars Divyansha Kaushik, Rao Ramesh and Posani Krishna Murali.