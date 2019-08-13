In Com Staff August 13 2019, 4.22 pm August 13 2019, 4.22 pm

It is well known by now that Sivakarthikeyan and director Pandiraj are teaming up for the third time after Marina and Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga. This time around, the duo is teaming up for a project which has been titled Namma Veettu Pillai! This film has a stellar cast including Anu Emmanuel and Aishwarya Rajesh. While the first look of the film showed SK dressed up as an angry young man, the second look poster showed him in a more cheerful look and it also revealed the entire cast! While most of the cast was already revealed before, now another interesting person has been spotted in the second look. From the poster, it can be understood that Pandiraj’s son Anbukarasu, will be seen as an important character in this film!

For those who do not know, Anbukarasu has previously acted in Idhu Namma Aalu, in 2016, which had Simbu and Nayanthara in the lead roles. It sure will be interesting to see what role the boy is given in this film! This movie features a huge star cast including RK Suresh, Sheela Rajkumar, Archana, Bharathiraja, Samuthirakani, Yogi Babu, Natarajan Subramaniam, Soori, Vela Ramamoorthy and Aadukalam Narain. In the poster, everyone seems to be carrying a different kind of look and this obviously has piqued the interest of many. A report in a media states that SK’s character will be a relatable one for the audience and Aishwarya Rajesh will be playing his sister in this one.

Here, check out this tweet: