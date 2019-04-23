Siddarthsrinivas April 23 2019, 3.37 pm April 23 2019, 3.37 pm

After shooting the talkie portions of the film in different parts of Chennai, the team of Thalapathy 63 are now busy canning the football scenes of the film in the massive stadium set that has been specially erected for this purpose. The shoot has been briskly progressing as the makers are closely concentrating on getting the film ready for the Diwali date this year. While it was previously revealed that Vijay would be playing a football coach in the film, we now have details on Bollywood actor Jackie Shroff’s role.

According to a source from the unit, “Jackie Shroff is playing the President of the football association in the film. He is the main antagonist here, and though there won’t be any fist fights, there will be lot of tension prevailing in the proceedings.” The actor is one of many famous faces in the film, which also stars Nayanthara, veteran comedian Vivek, Yogi Babu, Indhuja and Kathir in important roles.

Revealed: Jackie Shroff’s role in Vijay's upcoming film with director Atlee!

The team is planning to unveil the title and the first look posters of the film on Vijay’s birthday, which falls on the 22of June. AGS Entertainment, the producers, are leaving no stone unturned to make this one of the actor’s biggest outings in his career. Even though the budget for the film has escalated what they planned at first, the makers are putting in their best efforts to obtain the perfect output. Going by how Thalapathy Vijay’s Sarkar performed at the box office last year, the Diwali release date is the best bet for Thalapathy 63 to go big.