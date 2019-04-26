Revealed: Makers of Maharshi are planning THIS surprise element for the pre-release event of the Mahesh babu film!

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 6.50 pm April 26 2019, 6.50 pm

The shooting of Mahesh Babu’s 25th film Maharshi, was successfully wrapped up over a week ago. The teaser and the songs released by the makers have garnered phenomenal response and fans have been waiting with bated breath to see the film finally release in the theatres. Directed by Vamsi Paidipally, the social drama is all set to hit the screens on May 9. Now, the makers have planned yet another surprise for the fans. Taking to Twitter it was announced that a grand pre-release event would be held on May 1 to celebrate this silver jubilee film of Mahesh Babu!

It has been announced that this event would be held on May 1 at the popular People’s Plaza, situated along the Necklace Road, in Hyderabad. Several reports state that the theatrical trailer of the film will be released on the same day and not just that, reportedly the makers of this project are planning to invite all the directors of Mahesh Babu’s previous films! Thousands of fans are expected to turn up at this event to catch a glimpse of their favourite star. The whole cast and crew of the film will also be in attendance for this event. Pooja Hegde will be seen playing the female lead opposite Mahesh, while Allari Naresh too has a pivotal role in the film.

It is also being reported that the pre-release event will be attended by Jr NTR and Ram Charan as well. The three stars are great friends and we might just see all of them come together on-stage to celebrate this milestone of Mahesh Babu's. Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for Maharshi while KU Mohanan is handling the cinematography. Stay tuned for further updates...