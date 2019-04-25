Siddarthsrinivas April 25 2019, 2.16 pm April 25 2019, 2.16 pm

For the past few days, a lot of videos and stills have been leaking out from the shooting spot of Superstar Rajinikanth’s Darbar. The team is extremely miffed with all the footage that has dropped out, as it has put out the look and feel of the film which they wanted to hold intact. While Yogi Babu was seen accompanying Superstar Rajinikanth in a safari suit, another girl was seen alongside them, and was speculated to be either Raashi Khanna or Nivetha Thomas.

However, when we contacted a source from the unit, we got the confirmation that Nivetha is indeed a part of the film and is playing the role of Rajinikanth’s daughter. “The team wanted to maintain Nivetha’s inclusion as a secret to surprise the audience later on, but the leaked videos have spoiled everything. Nivetha is the latest addition to the film as director Murugadoss and his associates felt that she would fit the role perfectly. She will be shooting for the film for another ten days at least,” said the source.

Revealed: Nivetha Thomas to play Rajinikanth’s daughter in Darbar!

The photos and videos surfacing on the internet have also showed Nayanthara dressed up in a glossy white saree. Following this incident, the team have tightened the security and are also extra careful about the people working in the unit. It is quite baffling to see Murugadoss’s crew faltering for such a big film, for which leak-proof security is a prerequisite.

Darbar’s lengthy Mumbai schedule is expected to go on for more than a month from now. This is the first time that Superstar Rajinikanth is joining hands with AR Murugadoss. Anirudh composes the music for this action entertainer, while Santosh Sivan is cranking the camera.