Revealed: Nivetha Thomas to play Rajinikanth’s daughter in Darbar!

According to our sources, while there was a confusion whether Raashi Khanna or Nivetha Thomas would play the role of Rajinikanth’s daughter, it has been confirmed that Nivetha is indeed playing the part.

