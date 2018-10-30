Revealed: Sarkar run time and censor cut details

Thalapathy Vijay's Sarkar is gearing up for a mammoth release on November 6, Diwali day. The film's censor cuts and run-time details were made public earlier in the day.

Sarkar was recently certified with a U/A rating and it is now known that most of the 16 censor cuts are dialogue mutes owing to minor obscene language and sensitive political issues. The film's run time is 2 hours 43 mins and 58 secs, making it quite a lengthy affair. But the consensus is that for films featuring big superstars like Vijay, the runtime isn't much of a consideration and in fact, fans have a 'longer the better' feeling. Almost all his recent films have had long run times and his most successful ones like Thuppakki, Kaththi, Theri, and Mersal were also lengthy movies.

Meanwhile, Vijay fans and movie buffs in Tamil Nadu are quite anxious regarding the early morning special shows of the film on Diwali day. The official clearance for these shows isn’t through yet and theatres haven’t opened their bookings hence. But theatres in other states like Kerala and Karnataka are gearing up to welcome Sarkar, very early in the day on 6. We hope Vijay’s core TN fans also similarly get to enjoy the film early in the morning, as is their won't.