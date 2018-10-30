image
Tuesday, October 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Revealed: Sarkar run time and censor cut details

Regional

Revealed: Sarkar run time and censor cut details

LmkLmk   October 30 2018, 4.38 pm
back
AR Murugadossdiwali releaseEntertainmentKeerthy SureshregionalSarkarThalapathy Vijay
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 teaser: Santhanam horror comedy looks promising
ALSO READ

Sarkar plagiarism controversy closed with no thanks or credit, just an appreciation!

Sarkar creates history, to see simultaneous release across 80 countries!

Sarkar plagiarism row: Veteran Bhagyaraj faces the wrath of all Vijay fans