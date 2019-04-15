image
Revealed: Sivakarthikeyan to play a bike racer in Hero!

Revealed: Sivakarthikeyan to play a bike racer in Hero!

Actor Sivakarthikeyan moves onto the sets of his next film Hero, directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame.

