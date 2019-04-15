Siddarthsrinivas April 15 2019, 3.21 pm April 15 2019, 3.21 pm

After completing his portions for Mr Local, Sivakarthikeyan moved onto the sets of Hero, his next film which is directed by PS Mithran of Irumbu Thirai fame. Touted to be an intense thriller that will also throw light on many current affairs, the film has Kalyani Priyadarshan playing the heroine while Arjun will be seen as the baddie. Interestingly, we have now heard that Sivakarthikeyan plays the role of a bike racer in the film.

According to a source from the unit, “For the first time in his career, Sivakarthikeyan will be seen playing a bike racer here. The role requires him to go through a slight physical changeover, and he will also be seen performing a lot of live stunts. In the first schedule, the team has been shooting for a lot of such scenes at undisclosed locations.” Arjun, who marks his second immediate combination with PS Mithran after Irumbu Thirai, will be joining the sets soon to shoot for his portions.

Revealed: Sivakarthikeyan to play a bike racer in Hero!

After completing this project by the mid of the year, Sivakarthikeyan will move onto his next film with Pandiraj, which was recently announced by Sun Pictures. The project marks the reunion of the actor and director after seven years, before which they worked together for the comic entertainer Marina. According to birdies in Kollywood, Aishwarya Rajesh is currently in talks to play the heroine opposite Sivakarthikeyan, while veteran director-actor Bharathiraja will be seen in a pivotal role. Sivakarthikeyan has also lined up another film with Vignesh Shivn, which will be bankrolled by Lyca Productions.