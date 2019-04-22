image
Rhea Chakraborty to romance Harish Kalyan in Sanjay Bharathi’s Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae

Harish Kalyan is beginning his fresh project in Tamil titled as Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae to be directed by Sanjay Bharathi. Rhea Chakraborty will play Harish's love interest in this film.

