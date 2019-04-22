In Com Staff April 22 2019, 5.14 pm April 22 2019, 5.14 pm

The handsome young actor Harish Kalyan may have done many films but it is his Bigg Boss appearance that catapulted his popularity among all sections of the audiences. He was recently seen in the Nani starrer Telugu film Jersey, in a special cameo and accolades have been pouring in for this actor from all quarters. The film featuring Nani and Shraddha Srinath is doing very well at the box office and Harish has not stopped smiling since the positive reviews have been coming in.

On that positive note, Harish Kalyan is beginning his fresh project in Tamil titled as Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae to be directed by Sanjay Bharathi with Ghibran as the music composer. Sanjay Bharathi is the son of veteran director and actor Santhana Bharathi who owns films like Mahanathi and Guna to his credit. The film starts rolling from Monday, April 22. Harish has now officially announced the heroine of this project and it will be a Bollywood beauty. Rhea Chakraborty will play Harish's love interest in this film. Our source states that the film will also have another heroine. "Rhea plays one of the female leads, and there is also another heroine in the film. The announcement will be made soon.”

Apparently, the role of Rhea would be a fun loving one who wants to do something productive in her life. It would not be one of those blink and miss appearances or over the top dumbness masquerading as innocent ones. Rhea is said to have heard the story narration and liked it which explains her presence in the film.

Rhea Chakraborty to romance Harish Kalyan in Sanjay Bharathi’s Dhanusu Raasi Neyargalae

Director Sanjay Bharathi was quoted as saying that her role demanded a lot of energy and that he wanted someone fresh. Although she does not know the language, Rhea being a quick learner is expected to understand the language and deliver.