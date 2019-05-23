Rhevanth Charan wants Rajinikanth, Thalapathy to enter politics soon

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 11.50 pm May 23 2019, 11.50 pm

Our whole nation has been in the grip of the election fever for the past couple of months. The Lok Sabha elections were held across the country and a couple of states also had their Assembly elections at the same time. Also, some constituencies in Tamil Nadu had their by-elections and overall, the state joined in the fever pitch of the nation. The counting of the votes happened on May 23rd and the results showed an overwhelming win for the incumbent Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP and its allies across the country. Many top celebrities, social elite, and prominent personalities have been voicing their opinion on the results through social media posts. Rohini Silver Screens is one of the oldest and most prominent theatres in Chennai and its Executive Director Rhevanth Charan is very active on social media.

If #Thalapathy doesn't enter politics by then, I really wish it is #Rajnifor2021 — Rhevanth Charan (@rhevanth95) May 23, 2019

Following the announcement of the Lok Sabha election results, Rhevanth took to his Twitter handle to post a series of Tweets, asking for Thalapathy Vijay to take the plunge into politics. He also added that if Vijay did not get into politics, it would at least benefit the people of Tamil Nadu, if Superstar Rajinikanth entered and went on to win the 2021 State Assembly elections. This lead to one of his Twitter followers raising a query of why Thalapathy Vijay, when the political arena already has DMK Party leader MK Stalin - fondly referred to as Thalapathy by his party followers. Rhevanth replied stating that there could only be one Thalapathy - Vijay and that even when he googled the term, it showed him Vijay only in the search results. He also asked the follower to take this up with Sundar Pichai, the CEO of Google. This set off a Twitter war between fans of Vijay and other stars.

Rajnikanth is different from Kamal , He has mass support from nook and corner of the state. His support converts into votes. He LL definitely be a better leader, he has beeb helping people ever since he is able to and he even waived political interests in 90s. He s here to stay https://t.co/eMEKunjUjH — Rhevanth Charan (@rhevanth95) May 23, 2019

Rhevanth's tweet also initiated another fan to question why he wanted Rajinikanth to enter politics when Kamal Haasan had already made his political entry. To this question, Rhevanth replied stating that Rajinikanth's pull existed even in the nooks and crannies of the state and that he had already been working for the welfare of the people for quite some time now. Though his posts, remarks, and replies are extremely biased, Rhevanth's post about Google showing up only one search result for Thalapathy, has set off quite a furore!