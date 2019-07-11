In Com Staff July 11 2019, 12.06 pm July 11 2019, 12.06 pm

Actor Amit Purohit, who has done a few films in Telugu and Hindi, is no more. The young actor’s untimely demise has left the industry and his co-actors in deep shock. The reason for this unfortunate parting is not yet known. Many from the cinema industry are sharing their grief on social media. It was his co-star Sudheer Babu from the film Sammohanam, who had reported this sad news first. He was visibly upset about Amit’s death and mentioned that the latter was a very friendly person and always gave his 100 percent for every shot. He also lamented about the fact that another young actor, had died way too young.

Check out Sudheer's tweet below:

Saddened by the death news of Amit Purohit. He played Amit Malhotra (Sameera's Ex Boyfriend) in Sammohanam. Very friendly guy & always gave 100 % for every shot. Another young and good actor left us too early. May his soul find peace. pic.twitter.com/uEh0bVBV87 — Sudheer Babu (@isudheerbabu) July 10, 2019

Amit portrayed the role of Aditi Rao Hydari's ex-boyfriend in the movie Sammohanam, which was released in the year 2018. The beautiful actress also took to her social media handle to express her grief when she mentioned what a kind, gentle and hardworking person he was. She offered her prayers and emotional support to his family and wished for his soul to rest in peace. She also thanked him for his invaluable presence in Sammohanam and embellished her message with a hashtag #GoneTooSoon. Amit Purohit has acted in Hindi movies like Pankh, Bijuka, and Aalap, etc.

Here, check out the tweet by Aditi Rao Hydari:

Rest in peace Amit Purohit, Prayers and healing to the family... a kind gentle hardworking person gone to soon. thank you for your invaluable presence in #sammohanam #GoneTooSoon 🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻🙏🏻

— Aditi Rao Hydari (@aditiraohydari) July 11, 2019

Sammohanam's director Mohankrishna Indragati is also visibly saddened by the sudden demise of the talented actor and wrote on Twitter that it is very difficult to believe that Amit Purohit is no more. He also waxed eloquent on the departed actor and mentioned that he was one of the gentlest, well-behaved and hugely talented actors he had worked with. He also furthered saying that he will miss Amit a lot and that he had thought of casting him in his next film. He prayed for Amit's soul to rest in peace.

Check out his tweet below:

I am unable to believe it. Amit Purohit, one of the gentlest, well- behaved and hugely talented actors I have worked with. And such a generous man!!! Amit, I will miss you, man. I was thinking of casting you again soon😓😓 May you Rest In Peace, Brother🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/4h2Wx00Kdt

— Mohan Indraganti (@mokris_1772) July 10, 2019