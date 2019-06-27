In Com Staff June 27 2019, 4.35 pm June 27 2019, 4.35 pm

Veteran actress Vijaya Nirmala left for her heavenly abode this morning, due to a massive cardiac arrest, at Hyderabad. She breathed her last at the Continental Hospital, in Gachibowli. She was survived by her husband Krishna and son Naresh and was 75. Her son, Naresh, took to his Twitter page to communicate this sad news. He also mentioned that her mortal remains would be kept at her residence at Nanakramguda, from 11:00 am on Thursday, for people to pay their last respects to the departed soul. The cremation will take place on Friday.

Vijaya Nirmala is someone, about whom the entire women community should feel proud of. She started acting at the age of seven and her first film in front of the camera as a child artiste was Matsya Rekha, in 1950, in Tamil. Her father was in the film production line. In her career, Vijaya Nirmala has acted in more than two hundred films, across the south Indian film industry with the major chunk of her work being in the Telugu filmdom. Her first film in Telugu was Rangula Ratnam, directed and produced by B N Reddy. She later followed it up with Panduranga Mahathmiyam with legendary actors like NT Rama Rao and Anjali Devi in the lead roles. In Telugu, she has acted in close to forty-six films with actor Krishna, who later became her husband.

In Malayalam, her debut film was Bhargavi Nilayam opposite stalwart Prem Nazir. Later on, she acted with the star in Udhyogastha, directed by P Venu, in 1967. In Tamil, her notable films include Enga Veetu Penn (1965), Chitthi (1966), Neelagiri Express (1967) and En Annan (1970), among others.

Vijaya Nirmala wasn't just good at acting, she was also a great director and a producer. She had a unique distinction of having directed forty-two films, which made her enter the Guinness Book of Records for being the first and only woman to achieve such feat. Her directorial debut was Meena, in 1973, in Telugu. Her last venture, as a director, was Neramu Siksha, in 2009. She has bankrolled about seventeen films under her production banner Vijaya Krishna Movies. Vijaya also managed the functioning of Padmalaya Studios and Padmalaya Tele Films.

Vice President Venkaiah Reddy has expressed his condolences over her demise and there are many from the film fraternity expressing their grief on her the tragic news.