Rishab Shetty turns into a good Samaritan and adopts village school!

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 9.40 pm April 26 2019, 9.40 pm

Actor and director Rishab Shetty entered Sandalwood as an assistant to director AMR Ramesh in the controversial movie Cyanide. He then worked as an assistant director on a TV series before taking up acting. His very first directorial venture Ricky turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office and he followed it up with another super duper hit in Kirik Party. Last year, he directed a movie - Sarkari Hi. Pra. Shaale, Kasaragodu, Koduge: Ramanna Rai, considered to be one of the longest names in Kannada cinema history. This movie dealt with the imposition of other languages in rural Karnataka schools and how they lead to protests! This movie also dealt with the dropping levels of admission and attendance in government schools which lead to their closure. After wrapping up the shoot of this movie, the team decided to adopt the school they had shot in.

Through a post on his Instagram page, Rishab Shetty announced that the school they had shot in had a poor strength of just 25 students and only two teachers of whom one was the principal. The school was on the verge of shutting down because of this and on hearing this, the movie's unit & Rishab decided to adopt the school. They also plan to begin a pre-school on the premises and make it a model school. The movie's unit has also cleaned up the school premises and painted the walls. The team utilised the absence of the students during the school vacations to finish up this work. This is indeed some great work by Rishab Shetty and his team and the students would be starting off their next year on a colourful and fresh note!

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rishab is basking in the success of his recently released Bell Bottom. He is currently working in his own directorial Katha Sangama and also has Nathuram in the pipeline. Recently, it was also revealed that Rishab Shetty and Gulshan Devaiah would be coming together for a new project under director Karan Karanth. Rishab is also touted to be this movie's Creative Director. This project is expected to go on floors, this December. Both Rishab and Gulshan share a healthy respect for each other and it is good to see them coming together for a project. As an interesting aside, we also come to know that Karan Karanth would be directed a segment in Rishab's Katha Sangama.