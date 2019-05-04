Rishab Shetty's next film titled Antagoni Shetty; to go on floors from January 2020

In Com Staff May 04 2019, 8.11 pm May 04 2019, 8.11 pm

Actor and director Rishab Shetty's next film is officially announced and the project's title and first look poster have also been revealed. The talented actor who was last seen as Detective Diwakara in the black comedy thriller, Bell Bottom, will be joining hands with director Samarth Kadkol. This new project has been titled as Antagoni Shetty and will be produced by Rishab Shetty himself, under Rishab Shetty Films. The film's story and the screenplay are penned by Samarth Kadkol and Sripad Joshi. The first look poster is a cartoon illustration that doesn't reveal the protagonist's face. The poster definitely looks creative and promises to be a fun entertainer.

Though the announcement has been made now, it is said that the film will go on floors only from January 2020. Talking about the film, debut director Samarth was quoted as saying, "After watching Rishabh’s performance in Bell Bottom, I felt that only he could carry off the role in Antagoni Shetty. It will be a comedy-drama that will be different from the ones that we've seen in Kannada cinema. We are done with the script and it is ready. Once, Rishab is done with his current commitments, we will start rolling and that is expected to happen by the start of 2020. "

We at Rishab Shetty films are excited to announce our next production, Antagoni Shetty! I’ll be playing #AntagoniShetty; ಅವನ journey KA-25 ಇಂದ MH-01 ತನಕ ಸಾಗಲಿದೆ! Written & Directed - Samarth Kadkol Screenplay - Sripad Joshi pic.twitter.com/QEnIpoHOIl — Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) May 3, 2019

Taking to Twitter, Samarth sounded totally excited about the project who said that every Kannadiga will be proud of this film when they see it. Details regarding the film's technical crew and the cast are yet to be announced.