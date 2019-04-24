Ritu Varma gets philosophical about Dhruva Natchathiram's delays

Lmk April 24 2019, 11.45 pm April 24 2019, 11.45 pm

Ritu Varma made a big impact with Pellichoopulu which released back in 2016. The massive success of this film made her a popular name in Tollywood and also opened the doors for her to get offers from Kollywood. She signed on for Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram, pairing with Chiyaan Vikram. Later she also committed to the Dulquer Salmaan starrer Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadithaal. Both these films have been in production for quite some time and are unfortunately nowhere near their release date. She was also seen in a ‘blink you miss’ cameo in Dhanush’s VIP 2.

In a recent interview to a news daily, Ritu said that she has dubbed in her own voice for both her upcoming Tamil films. She added that she cannot imagine another dubbing artiste speaking her lines in a film. We appreciate her for taking the extra effort to dub in her own voice, right from her first Tamil film. At a time when veteran star heroines from the North still use a dubbing artiste in their Tamil films, Ritu comes across as a welcome relief.

Ritu also spoke in glowing terms about Chiyaan Vikram and her working experience with him. “I was very nervous as Vikram sir was the first superstar with whom I was working with. He is so nice, encouraging and never made me feel like a newcomer. His energy is always high.”

She sounds optimistic and even philosophical about the release of Dhruva Natchathiram. “The delay in the film’s release definitely does disappoint me. But everything happens in its own time; the release will happen when it’s meant to happen.”