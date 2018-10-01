Riythvika takes home the Bigg Boss title, does a successful Kollywood career await her?

When the second season of Bigg Boss Tamil began, it was hard to believe that Riythika had any chance of win the game. But she did! Although this season did not have the fiery contestants like the first, it was packed with some interesting characters and wicked situations.

At the grand finale which aired yesterday, Riythvika emerged as the winner with Aishwarya Dutta in the second place and Vijaylakshmi coming third. Women power took over the Bigg Boss season this year, with all the four final contestants being female folks. The finale was attended by all the contestants of the season along with last year’s winner Arav and the showstopper Oviyaa, who became a huge star after her bubbly presence in the first season.

Riythvika, fondly known as Rithu inside the house, was almost absent during the first few weeks of the season, but won everybody’s hearts later, thanks to her matured presence, alertness and the way in which she handled tricky situations.

Known for her performance-oriented roles in few films that she has done, Riythvika has occasionally been criticized for not having the looks to be a big heroine. Howeve, the title of Bigg Boss winner will definitely open more doors for her in the industry. Who knows, by the end of this year, she may have her hands full with some really intriguing roles!