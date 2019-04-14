RJ Balaji and Vishal express grief over JK Rithesh's sudden demise

In Com Staff April 14 2019, 7.15 pm April 14 2019, 7.15 pm

Politician turned actor JK Rithesh, who was last seen in the RJ Balaji-starrer LKG, died at the age of 46 yesterday at his residence in Ramanathapuram due to a sudden heart attack. According to reports the actor complained of severe chest pain during an election campaigning in Ramanathapuram. Many celebrities took to Twitter to express their condolences. Actor RJ Balaji who recently worked with the late actor shared his disbelief regarding the unfortunate incident and said that the deceased actor was like a brother to him.

He also wrote that JK helped many and changed a lot of lives and that he is gone too soon. RJ Balaji also wrote that there are no words left to describe the pain he is feeling. Similarly, Vishal also took to Twitter and wrote that he is unable to believe that his friend has passed away. He offered his condolences to the deceased actor’s family and hoped that they have all the strength during this tough time. Other celebrities like Venkat Prabhu, Priya Anand, RK Suresh also expressed their grief through their tweets and hoped that his near and dear ones are full of strength during this time.

Rithesh is survived by his wife and three children. Rithesh was elected to the 15th Lok Sabha (2009) from Ramanathapuram constituency and was among the noted leaders of the AIADMK in the southern district of Ramanathapuram. His recent outing in RJ Balaji’s LKG was heavily appreciated and his death is grieved by many. Noted politicians from AIADMK have also released a press note expressing their sadness.