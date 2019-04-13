image
  3. Regional
RJ Balaji loses a friend as his LKG co-star, politician JK Rithesh, passes away

Regional

RJ Balaji loses a friend as his LKG co-star, politician JK Rithesh, passes away

RJ Balaji laments the passing of politician and friend JK Rithesh.

back
EntertainmentJK RitheshregionalRJ Balaji
nextBunny Allu Arjun's #AA19 with director Trivikram Srinivas starts Hyderabad schedule!

within