RJ Balaji loses a friend as his LKG co-star, politician JK Rithesh, passes away

In Com Staff April 13 2019, 10.35 pm April 13 2019, 10.35 pm

Actor-turned-politician JK Rithesh may not have acted in a number of movies but was well known in the Tamil film industry for voicing his views openly and actively supporting social causes. He was recently seen portraying a pivotal role in RJ Balaji's recent political satire movie LKG. An ex-MP himself, he was seen playing the role of a famous actor entering politics and becoming very popular among the people, in the movie! In a shocking turn of events, JK Rithesh has passed away after suffering from a massive cardiac arrest, in Ramanathapuram.

Confirming this news, a popular PRO from Kollywood states, "Yes, it is indeed true that actor and politician JK Rithesh is no more. We just now received news that he passed away at Ramanathapuram, today afternoon!" An active politician from Tamil Nadu's ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) party, it is being widely speculated that he was in Ramanathapuram for campaigning for his party's candidate from that constituency. Reports state that doctors who examined JK Rithesh's body stated that he had passed away while resting after having his lunch.

Actor & Ex Mp JK Ritheesh Died in heart attack.#RIPRitheesh pic.twitter.com/fKxS7rjyvz — A. JOHN- PRO (@johnmediamanagr) April 13, 2019

We are as yet awaiting details regarding the funeral and last rites for JK Rithesh. He is well known for helping many deserving families over the years, even before entering politics. He was elected as the Member of Parliament from the Ramanathapuram constituency in the Lok Sabha elections in 2009. Many people from the industry have been expressing their condolences and shock over this sudden and tragic news. We sincerely extend our heartfelt condolences to his bereaved family and the entire Kollywood fraternity.