RK Nagar release delayed: Producer Venkat Prabhu tells us why

In Com Staff April 09 2019, 7.38 pm April 09 2019, 7.38 pm

The movie RK Nagar has been creating quite a buzz, right from the time it was announced. The RK Nagar constituency was a hotbed of political activity when it underwent by-elections after the demise of its incumbent MLA - the former CM of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa. Amidst a lot of political tension, the elections were held, stirring up quite a lot of mudslinging between all the contestants. Thus, the area name became very popular and when a movie was announced with the same title, it created a lot of expectations. Jointly produced by Venkat Prabhu's Black Ticket Company and Badri Kasthuri's Shraddha Entertainment, RK Nagar is directed by Saravana Rajan.

This movie, starring Vaibhav, Sana Althaf, Inigo Prabhakaran, Anjena Kirti and Sampath Raj in the lead, is touted to be a political comedy. The movie was completed a long time back and has been ready for release for quite a long period now. Recently, it was announced that the movie would finally be hitting screens on April 12. However, there were rumours that the release would again be postponed and it has turned out to be true. Producer Venkat Prabhu has taken to his Twitter page and released a video stating the reasons behind the postponement. Though he hasn't given any specific names, Venkat Prabhu states that for no fault of the RK Nagar team, its release has been pushed to after the elections.

The Lok Sabha elections are set to happen in different regions, including Tamil Nadu, on the 18th of April. Venkat Prabhu cites that RK Nagar is not a movie targeting any political parties and that it would be an entertainer for the whole family. This movie has music by Premgi Amaren and cinematography by Gopi Amarnath, with Praveen KL handling the editing. The support cast is bolstered by the presence of Santhana Bharathi, Subbu Panchu, Premgi Amaren, Karunakaran, Aravind Akash and T Siva! We hope that all issues are resolved and RK Nagar gets to see the light of day, very soon!