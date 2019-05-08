Robert: Jagapathi Babu to share screen space with Darshan for the first time!

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 5.28 pm May 08 2019, 5.28 pm

Darshan is all set to be seen next in Kannada movie Robert. This film will be Tharun Sudhir’s second outing after his debut film Chowka. Now, we had already told you that the film would go on floors from May 6. The shooting for the film successfully began on May 7 and the crew has done a great job at keeping all details under wraps. But, we have some interesting news for you regarding Robert! Our sources have revealed to us that Jagapathi Babu is all set to be seen in this flick!

Talking to us our source revealed, “Jagapathi Babu will be seen playing an antagonist in Robert. The actor will join the sets of the film from this week.” This will be the first time Darshan and Jagapathi Babu will be sharing screen space. Jagapathi Babu has been in demand a lot these days after his successful stints as a villain in other films. The makers of Robert are looking for a summer 2020 release. By now it is already known that Darshan’s character has been named Robert. Interestingly, Darshan has previously played a character by the same name in the movie Chowka.

Chandramouli and Rajshekar K L are the two dialogue writers for this film and the makers have finalised cinematographer Sudhakar Jain, art director Mohan B Kere and editor as K M Prakash as the rest of the crew. We are yet to know who else has been cast along with Darshan in this film. Stay tuned for more updates!