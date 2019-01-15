Robo Shankar requests Thala Ajith on behalf of his fans

Comedian Robo Shankar left a lasting impression in Thala Ajith’s latest Viswasam playing the endearing character 'Merittu'. He was not just the usual comedian in the film but was seen travelling with Ajith throughout the story from rural TN all the way to Mumbai. This is arguably Robo Shankar’s biggest success in Tamil cinema so far and he is understandably thrilled with the response.

“Viswasam is a gift to my career. I thank Siva sir for choosing me for this role, which is very close to my heart. When I met Thala Ajith sir in his caravan for the first time, he was so genuine. He is someone who speaks from the heart always. Ajith sir wished me well and inquired in detail about my family and future projects. As a fan, I requested him to do 2 films per year, for the sake of his fans, and he responded with a warm smile.”

Robo Shankar carries on about the reception that he is getting for Viswasam. “I was in Madurai for a shoot when Viswasam released. What a euphoria and what an excitement surrounding it! My phones haven't stopped ringing for the past few days. I’m waiting for many more opportunities to share the screen space with Thala. His simplicity is what I’ve taken back after all those enjoyable days of shooting for Viswasam with him."