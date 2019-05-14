Robo Shankar upsets press members with his comments about clapping

Lmk May 14 2019, 1.46 pm May 14 2019, 1.46 pm

Ahead of their release this Friday, the team of Mr Local met the press in Chennai on Monday afternoon. The song visuals of ‘Kalakkalu Mr Localu’ and ‘Takkunu Takkunu’ were screened. Both these songs are highlighted by the effortless dance moves of hero Sivakarthikeyan. Otherwise, they fall in the trademark commercial zone with nothing new to offer. Robo Shankar, who is one of the comedians in the film, also attended the meet and stirred a controversy inadvertently. During his speech, he said that he often wonders why members of the press are always quiet at press meets and press shows, and don’t have a hearty laugh even when they see genuine comedy scenes. He said that except for Velainu Vandhutta Vellaikaaran, he has never seen the press clap and enjoy during press screenings of new films. Robo also said that he avoids press shows due to the usually dull, quiet atmosphere prevalent there.

Some senior members of the press took offense to his comments and said that they maintain a dignified silence at press meets and press shows to pay attention to what’s going on and report properly. They also said that celebrities can’t expect claps at such meets, like how it happens at audio launch events and debates. Sivakarthikeyan also addressed this issue while beginning his speech and said that the press was doing its job properly by covering so many film events and review shows back to back. Robo Shankar appeared hurt by this little controversy and quickly left the venue after the press meet came to its close.