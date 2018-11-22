Rocketry: Madhavan’s film has no space for a female lead!

Post the blockbuster success of Vikram Vedha, Madhavan took a lot of time to finalise his next project in the industry. Though he was spotted doing guest appearances in films like Magalir Mattum and the recent Savyasachi, he put a lot of thought before stepping into Rocketry: The Nambi Effect – his upcoming biggie which will be released in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu. The teaser of the film was recently launched, garnering a terrific response.

Rocketry is a biopic based on the real-life story of the legendary scientist Nambi Narayanan. Nambi was a senior official at the ISRO, in charge of the cryogenics division. In 1994, he was falsely arrested for espionage, only to be declared not guilty in 1998.

Interestingly, Madhavan is also taking care of the directional duties for this film along with Ananth Mahadevan, who has taken care of the paperwork. However, Rocketry’s script does not have the space for a female lead, as it solely concentrates on Nambi Narayanan’s journey with the ISRO and the years he spent in jail.

The film will go on floors in April 2019, before which Madhavan will complete the shoot for his ongoing romantic drama Maara in which he stars opposite his Vikram Vedha co-star Shraddha Shrinath.