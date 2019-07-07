In Com Staff July 07 2019, 10.55 am July 07 2019, 10.55 am

Actors turning directors or music directors turning actors is not new in Kollywood. Well, we have seen people from different domains of cinema deciding to take up other fields of interest. Vijay Antony has made a very successful transition from being just a music director to now being a producer and an actor. GV Prakash has also made a similar transition and is successfully straddling his composing and acting careers. Dhanush is a successful actor who has dabbled in direction and is currently working on his second directorial. Rockstar Anirudh has made fleeting appearances in the videos of some of the songs he has composed. However, it now looks like he has also decided to don an actor's hat.

Ok I will mail you. Pls check and revert. https://t.co/uSnHAhTI9Z — Anirudh Ravichander (@anirudhofficial) July 6, 2019

It is common practice for production houses and directors to circulate "Casting Call" posts for selecting artists for their movies. One such post was recently shared by director Nelson Dilipkumar, who burst onto the big screens with his blockbuster movie Kolamaavu Kokila. Replying to this post on Twitter, Anirudh has stated that he would send across his photos by mail and has asked the director to check them and revert to him. This has set off quite an uproar on social media with many people wishing Anirudh luck while many have suggested him to not to get into acting. Nelson himself replied to Anirudh's comment, telling him that he was Hollywood material and jovially asked Anirudh to let him off the hook. This could very well be a strategy to increase the circulation of the Casting Call post as Anirudh and Nelson are very good friends and it was Anirudh, who scored the music for Nelson's Kolamaavu Kokila.