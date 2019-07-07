Actors turning directors or music directors turning actors is not new in Kollywood. Well, we have seen people from different domains of cinema deciding to take up other fields of interest. Vijay Antony has made a very successful transition from being just a music director to now being a producer and an actor. GV Prakash has also made a similar transition and is successfully straddling his composing and acting careers. Dhanush is a successful actor who has dabbled in direction and is currently working on his second directorial. Rockstar Anirudh has made fleeting appearances in the videos of some of the songs he has composed. However, it now looks like he has also decided to don an actor's hat.
It is common practice for production houses and directors to circulate "Casting Call" posts for selecting artists for their movies. One such post was recently shared by director Nelson Dilipkumar, who burst onto the big screens with his blockbuster movie Kolamaavu Kokila. Replying to this post on Twitter, Anirudh has stated that he would send across his photos by mail and has asked the director to check them and revert to him. This has set off quite an uproar on social media with many people wishing Anirudh luck while many have suggested him to not to get into acting. Nelson himself replied to Anirudh's comment, telling him that he was Hollywood material and jovially asked Anirudh to let him off the hook. This could very well be a strategy to increase the circulation of the Casting Call post as Anirudh and Nelson are very good friends and it was Anirudh, who scored the music for Nelson's Kolamaavu Kokila.
Nelson Dilipkumar's next movie would be with his long-time friend, Sivakarthikeyan as we had reported quite a while back. Now, it looks like the project is nearing the completion of the pre-production stage as the selection of Junior and Character artistes has begun. Usually, this happens only after all the main artists have been selected and the casting call suggests that things are all falling into place for this upcoming project. Sivakarthikeyan is a busy man with a number of projects in hand and is shuttling between them all. Sivakarthikeyan and Nelson are very close friends and Siva fondly refers to Nelson as his 'Cinema Guru', who mentored him during his initial days in Chennai. Nelson began work on a movie with STR, called Vettai Mannan but this project was unfortunately shelved half-way through the shoot. Sivakarthikeyan is said to have assisted Nelson in this project. Stay tuned for further updates...