Rockstar Anirudh signs his 2nd direct Telugu film

Whatever composer Anirudh touches seems to turn into gold. The young composer has an enviable track record in Tamil cinema with a close to 100% hit rate. His most recent success is the Nayanthara starrer Kolamaavu Kokila which has grossed more than 40 CR worldwide and is an outright blockbuster.

Anirudh also scored a single titled 'The Karma Theme' for Samantha's upcoming U-Turn and this has also been given a warm welcome by fans. Ani is now a part of two of the biggest Tamil films on the floors - the Rajinikanth - Karthik Subbaraj film and Kamal Haasan - Shankar's Indian 2.

He has also signed on for his second Telugu film, with Nani in the lead. The film has been titled Jersey and seems to be a cricket film. Jersey comes at a time when Nani completes 10 years in films and goes on the floors with a lot of positive vibes.

Anirudh's first Telugu film was Agnyaathavaasi with Pawan Kalyan in the lead. Though the songs were received well, the film bombed at the box-office. Anirudh later walked out of director Trivikram's Aravinda Sametha with NTR, and Thaman took his place. We wish him the best for Jersey and hope he scores his first box-office Hit in Tollywood.​