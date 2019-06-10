Lmk June 10 2019, 1.25 pm June 10 2019, 1.25 pm

Maharshi has been a big success story for Tollywood this summer. This Mahesh Babu starrer has completed 32 days in theatres and is steadily marching towards the 50-day-mark. Mahesh is currently in the UK along with his family, catching up with some cricket action at the ongoing World Cup. He made quite a splash on Sunday at India vs Australia match in The Oval London, a match that the Indians easily won by 36 runs. Prior to the release of Maharshi, composer Devi Sri Prasad (DSP) received a bit of flak for his songs, which didn’t click all that well.

However, Mahesh confidently maintained that post the release of the film, the songs, and the background score will definitely work. The same happened, and DSP is on cloud nine thanks to the way his work has been received by the Telugu audience. On Sunday, he released a small video, thanking and mentioning his entire music team who worked behind the scenes in making the music of Maharshi. His sweet gesture is being praised by one and all, and DSP most certainly comes across as a team player.

On d occasion of #1Month4EpicBlockbusterMaharshi Thank U all 4 d Love..🙏🏻 Here’s a THANKYOU VIDEO 4 my MUSIC TEAM who worked Hard along wit me 4 this Epic Success!! Lov U all🎹❤️@urstrulyMahesh @directorvamshi @hegdepooja @allarinaresh @ShreeLyricist @sagar_singer @iMoney106 pic.twitter.com/SW2BW0mAlC — DEVI SRI PRASAD (@ThisIsDSP) June 9, 2019

"Epic Blockbuster Maharshi has completed 30 days of its glorious run. I heartily thank the audience for making it a huge success and a memorable film for me as well. My songs and background music received a terrific response from all of you. Thanks to Superstar Mahesh garu, director Vamshi Paidipally garu, producers Dil Raju garu, Aswini Dutt garu, PVP garu for making me a part of such an amazing film. Special thanks to Mahesh garu for his love and confidence towards my music. I once again thank him for giving me the opportunity to work for his next film 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' too."