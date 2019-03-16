Rohit Shetty: Even an average Vijay film or Rajinikanth film or Chiranjeevi film will do great business

Fandom is an important aspect that should be looked at, while analysing a film's box office performance, especially in South India as the leading stars from Kollywood and Tollywood have a humongous fan base in their respective grounds. Popular Bollywood director Rohit Shetty recently shared his thoughts on the reach and power of mainstream south Indian actors and how it helps in the performance of a film at the box office. He cited examples of stars such as Rajini and Vijay. Rohit Shetty recently participated in a stage discussion held by the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) and while answering to the questions put up by the host, he revealed his admiration for the actors down south.

He said, "The fan clubs are too strong there (South India) for every actor. Even if the film is average also, it does great business for the three days as the fan is going to watch a Rajinikanth film or an Allu Arjun film or a Chiranjeevi film or a Vijay film for that matter. So, the fan clubs are very strong there and the actors also do a lot for their fans. There is this actor, I forgot his name, a Kannada actor, I've seen the video. On his bday, there were thousands of people standing outside his house on his birthday, from night 12 0 clock, till next night 12 o clock, and he met each and everyone in that 24 hours, of course with breaks, but still, it is a great thing. He must have cut at least 1000 cakes and that's how they increase their fan following. Ram Charan has blood bank campaigns to expand his fan base. That is how their fan clubs are so strong."

Further, fans on social media revealed that the Kannada actor Rohit was talking about is, Darshan Thoogudeepa Srinivas, more popularly known as Darshan. The fans shared this video in delight on social media expressing their happiness. As for Rohit Shetty, after the stupendous box office success of Simmba, Rohit Shetty is currently working on his next action entertainer with Akshay Kumar that is titled Sooryavanshi.