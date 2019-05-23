Roja wins Assembly elections for YSR Congress, retains her MLA post

In Com Staff May 23 2019, 11.46 pm May 23 2019, 11.46 pm

Yesteryear actress Roja ruled the roost in Telugu and Tamil movies from 1991 to 2002. She then turned to character roles and continued impressing everybody with her adaptability. Roja's first foray into politics was in 1999 when she joined the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) and was given the post of the President of the Mahila Wing of the party. However, after 10 years, she came out of TDP and joined the YSR Congress Party, in 2009 after losing the 2009 AP state elections on a TDP seat. In the 2014 state assembly elections, Roja contested from the Nagari constituency under a YSRCP ticket and emerged victoriously. This time around too, she contested from the same constituency and has won the elections.

Earlier in 2014, Roja's party did not win the required number of seats and TDP's Chandrababu Naidu became the Chief Minister. However, in a turn of events, the YSRC Party has won the majority of seats in the Assembly elections and the party chief YSR Jagan Mohan Reddy is expected to ascend to the Chief Minister's seat. Roja locked horns with Gali Banu Prakash from the TDP and emerged victorious by a very good margin. Chandrababu Naidu is expected to resign from his post as Chief Minister anytime now and Jagan Mohan Reddy will reportedly stake the claim to form the government post this. There are also reports that he would be taking oath as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh on the 30th of May and Roja is expected to be given a Ministerial berth in his cabinet.

Roja was last seen as an actress in the 2016 Kannada movie Sri Omkara Ayyappane. Her last appearance in Malayalam was in the 2015 movie Jamna Pyari. She was last seen in Tamil in the 2015 movie En Vazhi Thani Vazhi and her final appearance in Tollywood was in D/O Ram Gopal Varma, which released in 2013. She has also appeared on a number of TV shows as a judge and has also hosted a number of shows in both Telugu and Tamil. Roja is married to Tamil film director RK Selvamani and the couple has two children - a boy and a girl. We congratulate Roja on her victory and wish her to continue doing her best for the people of her constituency.