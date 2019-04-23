Rowdy Baby sensation Dhee lends her voice for Suriya's Soorarai Pottru

In Com Staff April 23 2019, 9.48 pm April 23 2019, 9.48 pm

Suriya fans are definitely having their best times now! The past few days have been extremely happening for them as constant updates and announcements on the actor's projects have been made on a regular basis. The updates started with the release of NGK's first single, Thandalkaaran, followed by the teaser release of Kaappaan, directed by Kaappaan. Both the releases became the talk of the town among its target audience. Then, the title of Suriya 38 with director Sudha Kongara was revealed to be Soorarai Pottru and the first look poster was also released along with the title revelation. The excitement touched a new height for Suriya fans when it was announced that the actor's next film (Suriya 39) will be helmed by director Siva who had a fantastic start to 2019 with the blockbuster success of Viswasam.

It looks like the raining updates are not going to stop anytime soon as we have got one more update, this time from Soorarai Pottru. The film has music scored by GV Prakash Kumar and he had already promised the fans that the album of Soorarai Pottru will be a musical feast for the audience. One of the songs in the film is crooned by young sensation, Dhee, who is known for her unique and distinctive voice. Dhee has some blockbuster numbers like Rowdy Baby (Maari 2), Kannamma (Kaala), Ey Sandakkaara (Irudhi Suttru) to her credit. Music composer GV Prakash posted a picture of him along with Dhee that was clicked post the song recording. The young musician also revealed that the song will be a fun and quirky number.

Bankrolled by Suriya's 2D Entertainment, in association with Guneet Monga, Soorarai Pottru has the young and promising talent, Aparna Balamurali playing the female lead, alongside Vivek Prasanna, Arjunan Nandakumar, in supporting roles.