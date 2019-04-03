RRR: Actor Ram Charan injures himself while working out, shooting gets cancelled for 3 weeks!

In Com Staff April 03 2019, 8.23 pm April 03 2019, 8.23 pm

It is well known that SS Rajamouli is currently busy shooting his next, titled RRR. It is said that the film is being made simultaneously in Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam. Jr NTR and Ram Charan are the male leads in the film and Bollywood bigwigs Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn have been roped in too. The team has been shooting in Vadodra for a schedule which was supposed to go on for 45 days. Now, as the team was all set to move on to Pune, an unfortunate accident has taken place. Ram Charan has been injured during a workout session at the gym.

The makers released an official statement saying that Ram Charan has suffered an ankle injury and thus the Pune schedule has currently been cancelled. Ram Charan will be returning to Hyderabad to take rest. They also wrote that the team will be back in action after 3 weeks. Both Ram Charan and Jr NTR have been working out at the gym for their roles in this film. The looks of both the actors have been kept under wraps so that the anticipation level among the fans is higher.

RRR, directed by Rajamouli, will be a grand periodic drama and the shoot will happen in many locations. This big budget film is set in the 1900s and the characters of Ram Charan and Jr NTR are based on Alluri Sitaramaraju and Komaram Bheem. At a press meet it was announced that RRR will hit the theatres on July 30, 2020. We hope Ram Charan recovers soon and the shoot of RRR gets going...