RRR: Actor Ram Charan injures himself while working out, shooting gets cancelled for 3 weeks!

RRR: Actor Ram Charan injures himself while working out, shooting gets cancelled for 3 weeks!

Ram Charan has suffered an ankle injury while working out in the gym

