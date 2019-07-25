In Com Staff July 25 2019, 1.24 pm July 25 2019, 1.24 pm

Needless to say, one of the most talked-about films currently is SS Rajamouli’s next big project titled RRR. The film showcases a stellar cast and will see Ram Charan and Jr NTR in the lead roles. The first schedule of this humongous budget film started earlier this year in Hyderabad and after that, the team went on to Baroda for the second schedule. However, due to an ankle injury suffered by Ram Charan, makers put a pause on the shoot for a while. Earlier, the director had roped in British actress Daisy Edgar Jones to play the love interest of Jr NTR. But the actress walked out of the project citing personal reasons. Now, reports are stating that Rajamouli is holding talks with Hollywood actress Emma Roberts for the role!

Many reports state that the director is currently in the US to hold talks with Emma and her team. It is also being said that he will be holding a look test and only then finalizing the actress for the film. A few weeks earlier, the director had mentioned he was in Washington for personal work and thus reports are stating that he has gone there to rope in the actress. It is being reported that the shoot will keep getting delayed if an actress is not zeroed in on. Well, if Emma Roberts does come on-board, this film will be even huger than before! For the uninitiated, Emma Roberts is a very popular actress and she is the niece of Julia Roberts. Let’s see whether this turns out to be true or not!