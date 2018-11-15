RRR: Karan Johar expresses early interest towards this action thriller!

Karan Johar’s inclusion in the Hindi versions of Baahubali was an important tool in getting the film to cross barriers and become a pan-Indian success. The popular Bollywood producer not only helped the film in its business stride but also provided loads of tips on marketing and language transitions. In terms of promotional activities too, Karan’s clout took the film further than the makers originally imagined.

And now, we have heard that Karan Johar is showing early interest towards SS Rajamouli’s next project RRR which is about to go on floors on Monday. The film stars two of Tollywood’s biggest stars – NTR and Ram Charan, with almost the same technical crew of the Baahubali series. Karan has already spoken to SS Rajamouli is will soon hold a meeting with producer DVV Danayya to confirm his place and take it from there.

RRR will be made on a massive budget of over 200 crores, and a name like Karan will definitely bring it more eyes and up the business prospects. With exciting announcements such as the lead heroines and upcoming schedule locations coming up, it goes on to become one of the most interesting and much-awaited projects on the Indian map.