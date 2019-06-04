In Com Staff June 04 2019, 10.24 pm June 04 2019, 10.24 pm

Being out of action for close to a month, it was indeed a frustrating phase for team RRR as unfortunate injuries ate into their shooting plans. The month-long schedule which was supposed to take place in Pune was stopped halfway, after both the lead actors suffered injuries. However, good news has come in now as NTR has resumed shooting for the film from Monday night onwards. The new schedule is going on the aluminium factory where the very first leg of shoot for the film took place.

Ram Charan, on the other hand, will be joining the sets in a few more days. The team will be filming a couple of action sequences before they move to the North Indian leg of the shoot, which will also have Alia Bhatt and Ajay Devgn joining them later on.

During the stopgap, SS Rajamouli had initiated discussions with the VFX team, assigning them their duties and explaining the process hereon. The director is now back on to the field and will be looking to wrap up the entire film by the third quarter of the year. According to sources, back to back schedules have been planned with minimum gaps in order to catch up with the time lost.