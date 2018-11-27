image
Tuesday, November 27th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

RRR: Rajamouli’s next set in the pre-independence era?

Regional

RRR: Rajamouli’s next set in the pre-independence era?

SiddarthsrinivasSiddarthsrinivas   November 27 2018, 12.47 pm
back
EntertainmentNTRRam CharanregionalRRRSS Rajamouli
nextVijay Sethupathi’s Seethakathi lands in trouble for skipping the release date!
ALSO READ

Bollywood, together: SS Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu make special plans for their next!

Rajamouli’s Bigg Boss house for Ram Charan and NTR!

Here are the latest details on Netflix’s Baahubali prequel!