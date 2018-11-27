RRR: Rajamouli’s next set in the pre-independence era?

SS Rajamouli is up and running with the shoot of his magnum opus RRR, which has Ram Charan and NTR in the lead roles. Right from the first announcement, fans have always been intrigued by what the storyline of the film could be, since it handles two of the biggest stars from the industry.

And now, some interesting tidbits have flown in from an industry insider, saying that RRR is a film that is set in the pre-independence era where India was in the hands of the British. While NTR will be seen as a rugged bandit, Charan’s role will be of an officer who works for the Englishmen.

RRR is said to be Rajamouli’s own interpretation of the independence episode, with a strong social angle and larger-than-life sequences as well. The director has packed in the best of technical names from his circle, attempting to bring out a never-seen-before visual experience. The shoot which began with an action sequence shot at a specially designed set of an aluminium factory, will concentrate on the stunt scenes first up before moving into the talkie portions.

Sources say that Rajamouli has already locked two top heroines to play Ram Charan and NTR’s pairs in the film, and will be making an official announcement very soon.