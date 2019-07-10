In Com Staff July 10 2019, 5.43 pm July 10 2019, 5.43 pm

Director RS Prasanna made quite a splash with his very first movie - Kalyana Samayal Sadham (KSS). Talking about sexuality, sexual behaviour, undue pressure and all of this against a very orthodoxical family backdrop, KSS was an intelligent movie which without being crass, still explored a taboo subject! Starring actor Prasanna and Lekha Washington in the lead, this movie received a lot of critical acclaims and was appreciated by people from all quarters. He then went on to remake this movie in Hindi too, with Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar in the lead. This movie, titled Shubh Mangal Savdhan, made RS Prasanna's stocks soar in Bollywood too. Now, we have an interesting update from the man himself, about his next!

Happy to announce my Company, Eklavya Productions' association with KB Sir's Kavithalaya. I will be Producing and showrunning a Thamizh web series, in collaboration with kavithalaya banner. Introducing a young new director Praveen Raghupathy. Details in due course. Godspeed! pic.twitter.com/Cr3THNA8xF — R S Prasanna (@rs_prasanna) July 9, 2019

RS Prasanna has taken to his Twitter account to reveal that his production house Eklavya Productions is now collaborating with the prestigious banner - K Balachander's Kavithalayaa Productions. These two banners are coming together for an upcoming web-series in Thamizh, which RS Prasanna himself would be 'showrunner'. This series is to be directed by a debutante - Praveen Raghupathy and we are sure Prasanna himself would take meticulous care towards the writing part. In the following post, he mentioned that he was excited about the storytelling aspect on the digital platform and added that he couldn't have asked for a better start than with KB Sir's blessing.

The post also mentioned that Balachander was the pioneer of bold, unusual stories and with RS Prasanna's track record, we can expect something unique in this upcoming web-series. Further details regarding the cast and crew are awaited. Recently, the Kalyana Samayal Sadham hero Prasanna made his foray into the world of web-series with Thiravam and it would be interesting to see if he is also a part of this upcoming series. Stay tuned to know more about this exciting series...