Currently, Nandamuri Balakrishna is busy with his upcoming untitled project, which is being helmed by KS Ravikumar. This film has tentatively been titled Ruler and will see the actor sporting dual roles. The film went on floors last month and the first schedule was held in Bihar. Reportedly, Balakrishna will be seen as a cop and also as a politician, in this film. The film will also have two actresses, Sonal Chauhan and Vedhika. Now, the latest update regarding the film is that the next leg of the shoot is set to start in Bangkok, in the month of August.

According to a report, the cast and crew of this film are set to go to Bangkok and shoot the next leg from August 7. The report also states that there will be several scenes shot there along with a couple of songs featuring Balayya and both the leading ladies of the film. The story for this movie is penned by Paruchuri Murali and the rest of the technical crew will have Chirantan Bhatt for music and Ram Prasad for cinematography. Jagapathi Babu will be playing an important role in this film and many are stating that he might be seen as the villain. Reportedly, he will also be seen in dual roles for this film. The makers are planning to release the film during Dussehra.

Balakrishna had taken quite a long break for the elections and now it seems like the actor is all set to be back with a huge bang. Other than Ruler, he will also be seen in Boyapati Srinivas’s upcoming film, which will go on floors later this year. Ruler is being produced by C Kalyan under his Happy Movies banner. Let’s see how his year turns out to be! Stay tuned!