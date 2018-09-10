Rumours on Chekka Chivantha Vaanam’s postponement trashed, makers confirm release date!

When the audio of Chekka Chivantha Vaanam was launched last week with just two songs, reports were rife that Rahman is yet to deliver three more songs and that the film's release could be postponed to October from the initially announced date of September 28th. Now, the makers have trashed it all the rumours by not only confirming the release date but also saying that it would come a day earlier than the initially planned one.

Madras Talkies, the producers of the film, sent out an official tweet saying that the film would arrive on the 27th of September worldwide, in both the Tamil and the Telugu versions. The announcement came with a brand new poster featuring Vijay Sethupathi and STR from a crucial moment in the film.

However, it looks like there is a lot of work to be done for the tech team before the release. Sources say that the final edit is yet to be locked, with work on the background score in progress simultaneously. However, since the makers have confidently pinned their date, it looks like there is no more hiccup on the way.

So fans of Mani Ratnam, stop worrying and get ready!