Runtime of Nayanthara-Anurag Kashyap's Imaikkaa Nodigal revealed; get set for a LONG film!

Looks like we shall have an overdose of Nayanthara on the big screen this August. Her film Kolamaavu Kokila is already set to release on August 17th and now, if reports are to be believed then the makers of her Imaikkaa Nodigal are also eyeing to release the film, this month. The team is looking forward to release the film on August 31, and are waiting for the green signal from the CBFC and the TFPC.

Cameo Films, the makers of the film tweeted yesterday saying that they have applied for certification and are ready for a big release by the end of this month. But what seems to have surprised everybody, is the staggering runtime which has been pinned at 170 minutes.

With people losing their patience for any film that runs over 130 minutes, it is not going to be easy for the team of Imaikkaa Nodigal to capture audiences attention for so long.

Directed by Ajay Gnanamuthu of Demonte Colony fame, the film has an interesting star cast consisting of Nayanthara, Atharvaa, Raashi Khanna and Anurag Kashyap, who makes his Tamil debut as the baddie here. Vijay Sethupathi too, will be seen in an extended cameo as Nayanthara’s husband, making this a true biggie!