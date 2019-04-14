Rustum trailer: This Shivarajkumar's film is filled with action and sassy punch lines!

In Com Staff April 14 2019, 7.20 pm April 14 2019, 7.20 pm

Rustum is possibly one of the most anticipated films of Sandalwood. The film stars Shivarajkumar and it boasts of an ensemble cast which includes Vivek Oberoi, Shraddha Srinath, and more. Directed by Ravi Varma and produced by Jayanna and Bhogendra under Jayanna Banner, the film is all set to release soon. The makers have now released the trailer and it is every bit intense as promised. We see Shivarajkumar donning a Khakee yet again and the trailer is packed with action sequences and powerful dialogues.

Shivarajkumar is all about the sassy punch lines and fighting intensely the bad guys. Even when he is not in uniform we see him fighting the goons and there sure is a lot of bloodshed in the trailer. We see Shraddha Srinath also having an emotional breakdown in the trailer and Vivek Oberoi too makes an amazing entry in it. The audience sure is more excited now than ever for the film’s release! Rustum is likely to have a Hindi release too. Vivek Oberoi is making his Kannada debut with this film. Harish Uthaman and J Mahendran from Kollywood, Shatru from Tollywood and Ganesh-Yadav from Bollywood will also be seen in the film.

The film’s music is by Anoop Seelin and cinematography is by Mahen Simha. The film also has three heroines - Shraddha Srinath, who is paired opposite Shivanna, Mayuri who is playing the hero’s sister and Rachita Ram will be seen alongside Vivek Oberoi. Let’s see how the movie fares at the Box Office during its release.