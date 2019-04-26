RX 100 sensation Kartikeya's next film titled Guna 369, first look poster out!

In Com Staff April 26 2019, 7.59 pm April 26 2019, 7.59 pm

RX 100 fame Kartikeya's third outing as a lead actor has been titled 'Guna 369' and the first look poster of the film has been released on social media. Kartikeya released the poster. Guna 369 is said to be a rustic love story that is based out of real-life incidents. The makers promise that Guna 369 will be a high intense realistic romantic story that will make the audience fall in love with the lead characters and the emotions. The shooting of the film is already underway.

The film is directed by Arjun Jandyala and produced by Tirumal Reddy, Anil Kadiyala for Sprint Films and Gnapika Entertainments. Kartikeya's character is called Guna and hence the title, but the number 369 is said to have an interesting connection with the story. Kartikeya wants it to be a surprise for the audience and hence, has not revealed details about the significance of 369. On the technical front, the film's cinematography is handled by Raam Reddy and music is composed by Chaitan Bharadwaj. The first look poster features the young sensation in an enticing look and he is sure to set fitness goals for all the boys out there. Kartikeya became a sensation after his striking debut in the highly impactful romantic drama, RX 100. The film went on to get rave reviews from the critics and the young actor became a heartthrob for the womenfolk.

Here it is..#Guna369 The High intense realistic emotional drama.Directed by Arjun jandyala, Produced by Tirumal Reddy and Anil Kadiyala. Hope u like my summer look 😜 Guna is my name What is 369? Wait for some more days or guess... pic.twitter.com/JnoFyfXT5a — Kartikeya Gummakonda (@ActorKartikeya) 26 April 2019

Kartikeya's second film is the Tamil - Telugu bilingual, Hippi, directed by Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kaadhal fame. Bankrolled by Kalaippuli S Thanu, the teaser of the film had released recently. Hippi is said to be a coming of age love story that has Digangana Suryavanshi playing his love interest.