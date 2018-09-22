RX 100 sensation's Tamil debut made official

Udhayanidhi Stalin has started shooting for director's Mysskin next, titled Psycho, in which he shares the screen space with Aditi Rao Hydari, Nithya Menen and director Ram. PC Sreeram and Ilayaraja complete this film's formidable technical crew.

Udhay has Seenu Ramasamy's Kanne Kalaimaane ready for release. The film was recently certified with a ‘U’ rating by the censors. Tamannaah is his onscreen pair in this film.

Udhay has also signed on for Angel, to be directed by KS Adhiyamaan. This film will supposedly be a romantic horror entertainer with music by D Imman. The actor will have two heroines in this film – the home favourite 'Kayal' Anandhi and the sensational ‘RX 100’ girl Payal Rajput. Payal made quite a splash in her Telugu debut with a really bold role with many intimate scenes and her sizzling glamour quotient. Her Tamil debut with Angel is also expected to create a good impact. Payal is also supposedly the front runner to bag the Tamil remake of RX 100 in which Aadhi will play the lead role.

Coming back to Udhay, we wish he returns to winning ways with these films after a slew of flops in recent years.