RX100 Karthikeya confirms his Hippi release date to be on June 7!

In Com Staff April 17 2019, 10.47 pm April 17 2019, 10.47 pm

Karthikeya broke into Tollywood with the super hit movie Rx100 and got a lot of acclaim for his performance. It was then announced that his second movie would be a Telugu-Tamil bilingual, marking his Kollywood debut. This movie is directed by Krishna of Sillunu Oru Kadhal and Nedunchaalai fame and financed by veteran Kalaipuli S Thanu, is said to be a romantic comedy with Dgangana Suryavanshi playing the female lead. This also marks the first Telugu production venture for Kalaipuli S Thanu's V Creations banner. This movie, titled Hippi, has a technical crew consisting of Nivas K Prasanna composing the music, RD Rajasekhar's cinematography and Praveen KL on the editing table. The film went on floors in November 2018, and we now have an exciting official update about the movie's release date!

Kartikeya Gummakonda has posted the release date on his Twitter page. He also added that his birth was when his first movie - RX100 released and his rebirth would be with the release of Hippi. He had also tagged all the most important cast and crew members on this post. There was a very good response from his fans for this post and a fan had also posted a meme in Telugu for which Digangana Suryavanshi asked Kartikeya to provide the translation for! The teaser of Hippi was released by Natural Star Nani on March 20 and was well received by the audiences. It was even then stated that the movie would release for this summer. Holding good on their promise, the team is coming out with their movie on June 7!

After the stupendous success of RX100, Kartikeya has been getting a lot of offers but he wants to break away from the mould and work in a variety of movies. Reports state that he is currently working in four movies, which is keeping him quite busy. Kartikeya has stated recently that he undertook a different role as he did in RX100 as he doesn't have any movie background and wanted to mark his entry with a unique role! Gear up to catch Hippi in the theatres, soon!